Sussex County Man Killed In Crash With Pickup Truck On Route 80, State Police Say

A Sussex County man was killed in a Route 80 crash involving a pickup truck during the afternoon on Sunday, Oct. 16, state police confirmed.

Joseph Bahnken, 76, was driving a Mitsubishi in the center lane of Route 80 eastbound when he entered the left lane and hit a Nissan pickup truck near milepost 25.4 in Mount Olive at 2:55 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

The Mitsubishi then ran off the road and hit the left guardrail, causing Bahnken, of Andover, to suffer fatal injuries, Curry said.

The Nissan driver was uninjured.

All eastbound lanes east of exit 25 - Rt. 206 in Mount Olive were closed for several hours following the crash, according to 511NJ:

The crash remains under investigation, Curry said.

