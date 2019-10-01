Sussex County Man Airlifted After 'Horrific' Crash With Dogs

A 61-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after his pick-up truck struck a tree in Frankford Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The Frankford man was headed north on Mattison Road in his Dodge 1500 with his two dogs when his truck veered off the road and struck a tree near Kice Road just before 5:30 p.m., New Jersey State Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Neighbors and witnesses said the scene as "horrific" and worried for the dogs and the driver.

The dogs were uninjured but taken to a Brancheville animal hospital as a precaution, Goez said.

The driver, who sustained serious but unspecified injuries, was airlifted to Morristown Medical Center, according to Goez.

