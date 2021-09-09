Sussex County Man, 42, Airlifted In Head-On Crash With Tractor-Trailer On Route 206

A 42-year-old Sussex County man was airlifted with serious injuries after crashing head-on into a tractor-trailer on Route 206 Wednesday afternoon, police confirmed.

Christopher A. Morales, of Newton, was driving southbound on Route 206 in a 2008 Jeep Patriot when he veered into the northbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2013 Peterbilt tractor-trailer near the intersection of Brighton Road around 3:50 p.m., Andover Township police said.

Morales was treated at the scene for head and leg injuries by Lakeland EMS and St. Clare's ALS before being airlifted to Morristown Medical Center via Atlantic Med-Evac from Aeroflex Airport.

While the tractor-trailer driver was uninjured, the vehicle sustained serious damage to its front end, including a diesel fuel leak from one of its saddle tanks, police said.

Traffic was diverted for about four hours following the crash, which remains under investigation with charges pending, police said.

Assisting agencies include the Andover Township and Borough Fire Departments and the Sussex County Sheriff's Department and Haz-Mat.

