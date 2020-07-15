Sussex County Hair Dresser Snorts Heroin, Tries Urinating On HQ Floor During 2nd Arrest Of Day

An Andover Township woman snorted heroin, threatened officers, and tried defecating and urinating at police headquarters while being arrested twice in the same day, authorities said.

Deanna Wassmer, 26, slammed a door in the face of an officer responding to reports of a domestic dispute between her and her Main Street neighbors around 11 a.m. last Friday, Hamburg Police Lt. Jason Tangorra said.

Wassmer -- whose social media pages say she is a hairdresser at Supercuts -- was arrested when police found she was wanted with warrants out of Stanhope and Hopatcong, police said.

While being processed at headquarters, Wassmer began screaming and tried kicking equipment, prompting officers to handcuff her to a bench, according to Tangorra. She then reached under her breast, took out a fold of wax with suspected heroin and snorted it, police said.

Officers took the heroin and contacted emergency medical personnel to have Wassmer evaluated -- though she reportedly rejected treatment.

Wassmer was eventually processed and released but came back to headquarters, saying she had misplaced her keys, and demanded someone driver her home. When officers said they couldn't help, she began shouting obscenities and slammed the door on the way out, Tangorra said.

Police were called to Cravin Thai restaurant near headquarters within minutes of Wassmer's release, where she was harassing customers, Tangorra said. Wassmer was arrested again, police said.

Wassmer -- again handcuffed to a prisoner bench -- told officers that she would intentionally defecate and urinate on the bench and shove their faces in it," Tangorra said, before removing her clothes and trying to urinate on the floor.

Wassmer also told an officer that she “hoped they get COVID-19 and die” after she coughed in their face, the report said.

She was transported to Newton Medical Center via St. Clare’s ambulance for medical evaluation.

Wassmer’s first arrest resulted in charges for possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct. She faces an additional disorderly conduct charge following the second arrest, and additional charges are pending, the report states.

