Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SUV Rolls In Route 80 Pileup
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Sussex County Group Home Resident, 15, Crashes Van Into Neighbor's Property

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Meadows Road, Lafayette
Meadows Road, Lafayette Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Sussex County group home resident who last month attacked a school bus carrying children crashed the home's van into a neighbor's property last week causing damage, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Nov. 22, on Meadows Road in Lafayette, New Jersey State Police said.

It was unclear if the key was left unattended in the van or if the teen was able to locate it elsewhere.

The teen was taken to Newton Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation and treatment, then released to custody of group home administrators, NJSP officials said.

He was charged with operating a vehicle without the owner's permission, failure to report an accident, driving without a license and careless driving.

On Oct. 30, the same teen kicked and banged on the windows of a bus, then stood in the street, stopping it from driving away, The NJ Herald reports. 

The incident sparked a meeting between school and town officials to discuss safety measures.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.