Sussex County Driver, 32, Killed In Route 80 Exit Ramp Crash: State Police (UPDATE)

A 32-year-old driver from Sussex County was killed in a Route 80 exit ramp crash, state police confirmed.

Luke Muller, of Stanhope, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix east on the Route 206 south ramp to Route 80 east when the vehicle ran of the right side of the road, hitting several trees near the exit 25 ramp at milepost 25.3 in Mount Olive just after 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.

Muller suffered fatal injuries in the crash, Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation. Additional details were not released.

