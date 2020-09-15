Sussex County Driver, 26, Killed In Route 80 Parsippany-Troy Hills Construction Truck Accident

A 26-year-old Wantage man was killed after he struck the back of a parked construction vehicle on Route 80 in Parsippany-Troy Hills Monday night, state police said.

Frank Orlando Jr., 26, of Wantage was driving a Chevy pickup truck when he struck the back of an international construction truck driven by Salvatore Fucci, 57, of Manchester on Route 80 near mile marker 46.3 just after 8:30 p.m., Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

Fucci -- whose truck had been stopped for a mobile construction detail -- sustained minor injuries. Orlando's passenger, a 31-year-old Newton woman, suffered moderate injuries, Curry said.

The road was closed for four hours with traffic diverted to Exit 47.

The incident remains under investigation.

