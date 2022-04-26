Suspicious Vehicle Check Turns Up Cocaine In Central Jersey, Authorities Say

A Central Jersey man was arrested after police found him with cocaine in his car last week, authorities said.

Police in Branchburg were doing a property check on a "suspicious vehicle" parked on Woodfern Road, in which Steven J. Dolci, 25, of Hillsborough Township, was in the driver's seat around 10:45 p.m. last Friday, April 22, Acting Somerset County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart said.

While speaking with Dolci, the officer observed a white powdery substance on the center console, which was suspected to be cocaine, Taggart said. Dolci was arrested without incident and slapped with related drug charges, authorities said.

He was later released on his own recognizance pending an appearance in Somerset County Superior Court.

Acting Prosecutor Taggart and Chief Fodor request anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Branchburg Township Police Department at (908) 526-3830 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

