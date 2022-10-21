Suspicious Man At Rt. 10 Assisted Living Center Brings Full-Scale Police Investigation: UPDATE

A search for a suspicious man who was allegedly spotted by a worker at an assisted living center on Route 10 initiated a full-scale police investigation, authorities said.

Police in Hanover responded to Weston Assisted Living at 905 Rt. 10 in Whippany just after 7:25 p.m. after receiving a call from a worker about a suspicious man that had entered the building, the department said in a press release.

The property also includes 901 and 903 Rt. 10, which consist of about 200 apartments, as well as administrative offices, medical facilities, and other leisure spaces.

The man was described as wearing all-black tactical clothing, combat boots, and carrying a backpack.

Investigators met with other workers at the facility, who described the man as being unshaven for about 48 hours, dark-haired, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, wearing a dark jacket, dark pants, military boots, a bulletproof vest, and carrying a large backpack.

Various law enforcement agencies conducted a full search of the property with unsuccessful results. No man matching the description was found, police said.

The investigation was turned over to the Hanover Township Police Department Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at (973) 428-2511.

Assisting agencies include the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Florham Park Police Department, Madison Police Department, East Hanover Police Department, Hanover Township Office of Emergency Management, Whippany Fire Department, Cedar Knolls Fire Department and First Aid Squad, East Hanover Office of Emergency Management, and the New Jersey State Police Aviation Unit.

