'Suspicious' Arkansas Ex-Con Busted With Loaded Handgun In Maywood Traffic Stop: Police

An Arkansas man was found with a loaded handgun in a traffic stop early Thursday, May 12 in Maywood, authorities said.

Stanley Ransom, 35, was driving suspiciously down West Passaic Street in a 2012 Ford Transit van when he was stopped by Maywood Officer Brian Rubio, Chief Terence R. Kenny said.

Officers found a loaded handgun in his waistband, hollow-point ammunition and a high-capacity magazine, the chief said. Ransom was arrested on related charges on a complaint warrant and remanded to the Bergen County Jail.

Officer Rubio was assisted by Officer Noel Hodgins and Detective Chris Nichols.

