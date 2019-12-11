Contact Us
Breaking News: Names Of Jewish Civilians Killed In Anti-Semitic Jersey City Attack Released
Suspected Arson Fire Destroys Franklin Lakes Church, Graffiti Found, Suspect Seized

Damage to the Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Franklin Lakes was complete, authorities said.
Damage to the Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Franklin Lakes was complete, authorities said.

One person was in custody in connection with an overnight arson fire Wednesday that destroyed a Franklin Lakes church, authorities confirmed.

Members of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Arson Investigations Unit remained in Franklin Lakes Wednesday morning following the blaze, which broke out at the Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament just after 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters also continued to hit hot spots as investigators searched through the rubble.

The church school was closed.

"Damage to the church is complete," township Police Capt. John Bakelaar said. "The fire was extensive."

Responders said they discovered that someone had spray-painted graffiti on the 1½ -story structure on Franklin Lake Road near High Mountain Road.

The person in custody apparently was burned in the three-alarm fire, responders said.

The Church of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Franklin Lakes was intentionally set, authorities suspect.

