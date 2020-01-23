Contact Us
Suspect Who Tried To Run Down Police Officer Killed In Bloomingdale

Police car
Police car Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

A suspect in a high-speed chase was shot and killed Thursday morning in Bloomingdale after trying to run over a police officer, authorities told Daily Voice.

The chase apparently began with a shoplifting at the Home Depot on Route 23 in Riverdale shortly after 10 a.m. and ended on Pleasantview Avenue at Matthews Terrace in Bloomingdale, with shots fired at police from a fleeing Acura SUV.

A traffic stop was made and a suspect reportedly was taken into custody before the chase began.

Bullet holes were seen in both vehicles after it ended, witnesses said.

The suspect was taken by ambulance and pronounced dead at Chilton Hospital, they said.

An officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of a foot injury.

ALSO SEE: Authorities captured and charged three Long Island men in connection with the shooting death of a driver on Route 80 in Lodi last weekend.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/garfield/police-fire/targeted-killing-long-island-trio-charged-in-fatal-route-80-shooting/782290/

