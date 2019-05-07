Suspect Wanted For Deadly North Bergen Shooting Nabbed In Pa.

A 27-year-old man suspected of shooting four people in North Bergen early Sunday, killing one, has been captured in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley by local police, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

Jonathan Haughey-Morales allegedly gunned down the four people in a home on 46th Street, fatally wounding Carlos Garcia, 40. Another man was critically wounded in the attack.

The shootings touched off a manhunt after Haughey-Morales was identified as a suspect Monday.

A law enforcement source said Haughey-Morales was holed up in a home on 48th Street in Union City Tuesday night. But when a SWAT team entered they did not find him, the source said.

There were also reports Haughey-Morales had been killed in Pennsylvania, but they were found to be false.

According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, a member of the public spotted Haughey-Morales Monday in a Pennsylvania town.

The person called South Whitehall Township police after spotting Haughey-Morales injured by the side of the road, Responding officers took him to a hospital, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said.

While hospitalized, he was identified as the man wanted in New Jersey in connection with Sunday's shooting.

Hudson County investigators were headed to Pennsylvania to interview Haughey-Morales pending extradition. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Staff writer Jerry DeMarco contributed to this article.

