Suspect Tries, Fails, To Get Newark Officer's Gun: Police

A man suspected of drug dealing assaulted a Newark police officer Friday morning and is now at large, a spokesman for the department said in a statement.

The uniformed officer was investigating reports of drug dealing on Schley Street when he spotted a man matching a description in the 300 block. When the officer approached to investigate, police said the suspect attacked the officer and tried to grab the officer's gun.

The weapon's magazine popped out during the struggle but the officer held on to the gun and fought off the suspect, who ran off, according to police. During the struggle, the suspect's shirt came off and is now being checked for evidence, police also said.

“This officer acted responsibly, even heroically, in quickly responding to a complaint, then fighting off an attacker who tried to grab the officer’s weapon,” Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

“This could have had a much worse ending for the officer or the suspect."

