Suspect Shot, Killed At 'Spaghetti Bowl' In Wayne After High-Speed Police Chase

A driver who led police on a high-speed pursuit Sunday was shot and killed at the “spaghetti bowl” intersection of Routes 80, 46 and 23 in Wayne, authorities confirmed.

The chase apparently began in Morris County around 4:30 p.m. and headed east at reported speeds of up to 100 miles an hour before coming to a sudden end on the northbound Route 23 underpass below Route 46 near the Willowbrook Mall, responders said.

No police officers were injured, they said.

Fairfield and New Jersey State police were at the scene.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said the state Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Homicide Unit were investigating the incident, which is standard practice when a death occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.

