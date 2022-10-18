Suspect Nabbed In Morris County Dirt Bike Burglary Totaling More Than $15K

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with an overnight dirt bike burglary in Morris County totaling more than $15,000, authorities said.

Denzel Johnson, 28, was identified as the suspect in a burglary of a secured structure behind a Florham Park home that occurred during the overnight hours in late April, police said in a Facebook post.

Several motorized dirt bikes totaling more than $15,000 were stolen during the burglary, according to police.

Johnson was identified as the suspect with help from surveillance footage from surrounding homes and usage of Automated License Plate Readers, police said.

Johnson, whose last known address was in Morris Plains, remained at large over the next several months as detectives submitted subpoenas and court orders while attempting to locate him.

A warrant for Johnson’s arrest was approved on Friday, Oct. 7, and he was taken into custody on an unrelated offense in Saddle Brook a week later, police said.

Johnson was taken to the Morris County Correctional Facility and charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and criminal mischief.

He was released in accordance with bail reform and is scheduled to appear in Morris County Superior Court.

