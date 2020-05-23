Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Suspect Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Paterson

Jerry DeMarco
police car
police car Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

A man was shot and killed by a Passaic County sheriff's officer in an overnight confrontation Saturday with police in Paterson, authorities confirmed.

Officers conducted CPR after the shooting on 16th Avenue around 1 a.m., while the sheriff's officer was assisting city police in responding to a report of shots fired, a high-ranking law enforcement official told Daily Voice.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene about a half hour later.

Three police officers were taken to the hospital.

State Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said the state Integrity Bureau within the Office of Public Integrity and Accountability and the New Jersey State Police Homicide Unit were investigating the incident, which is standard practice when a death occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

