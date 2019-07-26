Suspect In Irvington Teen's Killing Arrested

A 22-year-old Newark man wanted for the slaying of an Irvington youth is in custody, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Basil Thomas has been charged in the murder of Asahiah Lawton, an 18-year-old from Irvington. He also faces weapons offenses.

Authorities allege Thomas stabbed Lawton late Wednesday on Court Street in Newark during a fight over a woman they both liked. Lawton died at University Hospital early Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432 (1-877-TIPS-4EC).

