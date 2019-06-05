Contact Us
Suspect In Elizabeth Killing Arrested Within Hours

Paul Milo
A 'fast-acting' investigation led to the arrest of a suspect in the murder of an Elizabeth man on Tuesday.
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old Elizabeth man shortly after he allegedly killed another city man Tuesday morning, the Union County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Alphonso James, 27, was shot around 2:30 a.m. near the Mravlag Manor housing complex and died about a half-hour later.

An investigation involving the prosecutor as well as the county sheriff, county police and Elizabeth police resulted in the arrest of Ronald Santiago later that day, the prosecutor’s office said.

Santiago faces charges of murder, robbery and weapons offenses. He was being held at the Union County Jail. If convicted, Santiago could face life in prison.

Anyone with information on the death of James is being urged to contact Task Force Sgt. Danika Ramos at 908-358-8377 or Detective Christopher Scuorzo at 908-472-0492.

