Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Crash Splits Hawthorne Utility Pole
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Surveillance Footage Shows Phillipsburg Liquor Store Shoplifter Putting Bottle In Pants

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
If you can identify this suspect, please contact us at 908-454-1121.
If you can identify this suspect, please contact us at 908-454-1121. Video Credit: PhillipsburgPD

Police are on the lookout for a man captured on surveillance video stealing a bottle from a Phillipsburg liquor store.

The suspect can be seen putting a bottle of liquor in his pants before fleeing on the 600 block of Memorial Parkway Sunday, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to email Officer Michael Connaughton at mconnaughton@pburg.org or call Phillipsburg Police at 908-454-1121 .

Tips can remain anonymous.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.