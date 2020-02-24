Surveillance Footage Shows Phillipsburg Liquor Store Shoplifter Putting Bottle In Pants

Police are on the lookout for a man captured on surveillance video stealing a bottle from a Phillipsburg liquor store.

The suspect can be seen putting a bottle of liquor in his pants before fleeing on the 600 block of Memorial Parkway Sunday, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to email Officer Michael Connaughton at mconnaughton@pburg.org or call Phillipsburg Police at 908-454-1121 .

Tips can remain anonymous.

