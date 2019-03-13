SURPRISE! Fair Lawn Detectives Pick Up Closter Man On Warrant, ID Him In Car Burglary

For all the work that police detectives do tracking down suspects, sometimes luck intervenes. Ask Fair Lawn’s finest.

Assigned to pick up a prisoner from Paterson who was wanted on a borough warrant, Detectives Brian Rypkema and Anthony Lugo realized he fit the description of a car burglar caught on surveillance video last month.

The victim of the St. Valentine’s Day break-in on 34th Street reported $5 in change and an umbrella swiped from a vehicle, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The resident showed police video of the thief captured by a Ring doorbell, Metzler said.

The detectives, after identifying 29-year-old Andre Waterman of Closter, as their suspect, charged him with burglary and theft, the sergeant said.

Waterman, who was wanted on a shoplifting warrant, spent three days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge ordered his release pending further court action.

Waterman’s record includes several drug-related shoplifting arrests over the past three years in Fair Lawn, Hackensack, Allendale and Paterson.

