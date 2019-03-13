Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Breaking News: Two Killed In Ringwood Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

SURPRISE! Fair Lawn Detectives Pick Up Closter Man On Warrant, ID Him In Car Burglary

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Fair Lawn police
Fair Lawn police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

For all the work that police detectives do tracking down suspects, sometimes luck intervenes. Ask Fair Lawn’s finest.

Assigned to pick up a prisoner from Paterson who was wanted on a borough warrant, Detectives Brian Rypkema and Anthony Lugo realized he fit the description of a car burglar caught on surveillance video last month.

The victim of the St. Valentine’s Day break-in on 34th Street reported $5 in change and an umbrella swiped from a vehicle, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

The resident showed police video of the thief captured by a Ring doorbell, Metzler said.

The detectives, after identifying 29-year-old Andre Waterman of Closter, as their suspect, charged him with burglary and theft, the sergeant said.

Waterman, who was wanted on a shoplifting warrant, spent three days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge ordered his release pending further court action.

Waterman’s record includes several drug-related shoplifting arrests over the past three years in Fair Lawn, Hackensack, Allendale and Paterson.

