Support Surges For Morris County Family Displaced In Apartment Fire

Valerie Musson
Juan Deleg and his family lost most of their possessions in the Feb. 5 fire on Speedwell Avenue in Morristown, according to a GoFundMe created by Lisa Deleg.
Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Support is surging for a Morris County family displaced in an apartment fire earlier last week.

Juan Deleg and his family lost most of their possessions in the Feb. 5 fire on Speedwell Avenue in Morristown, according to a GoFundMe created by Lisa Deleg.

The three-alarm fire displaced six tenants and caused serious damage to a neighboring Chinese restaurant, MorristownGreen reported.

The donations from the fundraiser will be used to help the family rebuild after their devastating loss, as the apartment sustained serious fire and water damage.

“They are facing unexpected expenses to start over, get resettled, and plan for the future,” reads the fundraiser, which has earned nearly $1,400 in less than 24 hours.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help the Deleg Family Recover From Apartment Fire’ on GoFundMe.

