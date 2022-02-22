Support Surges For Hunterdon County Mom After Fire Destroys Home, Kills 2 Dogs

Support is on the rise for a beloved mother who lost nearly all of her possessions — including two dogs — after a fire ripped through her Hunterdon County home.

Ann Weeks had just left to go to her daughter’s basketball game when her Holland Township home went up in flames the morning of Saturday, Feb. 19, according to a GoFundMe launched for her expenses.

“Crews arrived as the blaze was at its highest point and multiple towns assisted in the effort,” reads the fundraiser, created by Ryan Sullivan.

More than $14,000 had been raised as of Tuesday afternoon.

Weeks, a lifelong Holland Township resident, lost “almost every personal item” in the devastating blaze, as well as two dogs, one of whom belonged to her daughter, Chenoa, Sullivan says.

Meanwhile, the family is still coping with another recent and heartbreaking tragedy, the page says.

“We ask your donation to support the family, her two children, and her father, Jack Weeks who lost his wife this past year,” Sullivan writes.

“This family has been through enough and we appreciate your donation to help them get back on their feet and return to life as normal.”

Click here to view/donate to ‘Entire Home and 2 Dogs Lost in Fire’ on GoFundMe.

