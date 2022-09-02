Support Surges For Family After Death Of Devoted Dad, Phillipsburg Public Works Employee, 44

Support is on the rise for the family of devoted father and Phillipsburg Public Works employee Kevin Johnson, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono on Tuesday, Aug. 30 at the age of 44.

Born in Hackettstown, Kevin had been employed with the Department of Public Works with the Town of Phillipsburg, his obituary says.

Kevin was known for his love of youth sports and had spent time as a coach with Steele Hill and Firthtown, according to his memorial. He also loved the Philadelphia Eagles.

Above all, Kevin was a dedicated family man who embraced his role as a loving father to his wife, Stacie Walker Johnson, and his children, Devin Cryan and Madison Johnson.

In addition to his wife and children, Kevin leaves behind his father, Ronald Johnson, Sr.; grandson, Devin Cryan, Jr.; brothers, Ronald Johnson, Jr., Michael Johnson, Alex Johnson, and Wayne Johnson; nieces and nephews, Ronald Johnson III, Anthony Johnson, Darren Johnson, Aubree Johnson, Megan Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Michael Johnson, Tabatha Johnson, Andrew Weaver, Tanner Johnson, Delilah Rucker, and Maeghan Johnson; great-nephews, Damon and Myles; and many extended family members and close friends.

Meanwhile, nearly $5,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Kevin’s memorial as of Friday, Sept. 2, putting the family more than halfway toward the campaign’s $10,000 goal since its creation on Wednesday, Aug. 31.

“It hurts my family and I to say that my father has passed on,” Madison Johnson writes.

“Due to the suddenness we were not financially prepared to deal with any of this…We appreciate everyone’s condolences and help during this hard time.”

Kevin’s funeral will be held at Rupell Funeral Home in Phillipsburg on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help Lay Kevin To Rest’ on GoFundMe.

