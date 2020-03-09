Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Driver Fatally Struck On Newark Highway ID'd As CT Woman, 29
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Superintendent: Suspicious Call Locks Down Mahwah Schools

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Mahwah police
Mahwah police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Mahwah schools went into "precautionary modified lockdown" on Monday after a suspicious call came in to the high school, officials said.

The lockdowns began at 12:45 p.m. while police investigate the call to the high school's main office, Schools Supt. C. Lauren Schoen said in an email to parents.

The call was deemed non-credible and the lockdowns were lifted at 1:38 p.m., Schoen said.

"A police presence will remain on Ridge Road for the remainder of the school day," the superintendent said. "We thank the Mahwah Police Department for [its] continued support in maintaining a safe learning environment for our students."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.