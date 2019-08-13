Contact Us
Sunken Jefferson Boat Spilling Fuel Brings HazMat Presence To Lake Hopatcong

Cecilia Levine
Morris County Hazardous Materials
Morris County Hazardous Materials Photo Credit: Paul Anderson

A sunken boat spilling fuel into Lake Hopatcong in Jefferson brought the Morris County hazardous materials team to the area Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 1:43 p.m. incident occurred near Main Lake Dock near Prospect Point, NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez said.

Goez did not know the cause of the incident as of 4 p.m.

The Department of Environmental Protection, local fire department and county HazMat team were able to remove most of the fuel from the water.

A private company was on its way to salvage the boat.

Check back for details.

