Summit Doctor Sexually Abused Patient For Years, Cops Say

A pediatric gastroenterologist with a practice in Summit repeatedly molested a patient for years, sexual assaults that began when the victim was about 17 years old, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement Monday.

Michael Tyshkov, 62, of Livingston, has been charged with second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal assault, Acting Prosecutor Micahel A. Monahan said in a statement.

The victim was assaulted on multiple occasions during medical exams that occurred between April 2016 and last month, authorities said.

Tyshkov was being held at the Union County Jail. He faces five to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Jennifer Smith of the Special Victim's Unit at 908-965-3814 or Det. Christopher Medina of the Summit Police Department at 908-273-0051

