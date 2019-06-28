Suicide Victim's Body Recovered From Palisades At State Line Lookout

UPDATE: A man jumped more than 400 feet to his death Friday morning from the State Line Lookout in Alpine, responders said.

Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps and The East Bergen Rappel Team recovered the body from the Palisades, directly across from Yonkers, after a perilous 2½-hour operation.

The report came in just before 9:45 a.m.

Marine units initially were summoned but were later dismissed.

Responders got the body up the cliffs around 12:15 p.m.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police said they would have a statement once they'd completed an investigation of the incident and made notifications to the next of kin.

