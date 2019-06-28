Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Career Criminal Poured Accelerant, Ignited Arson Fire At Franklin Lakes Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Suicide Victim's Body Recovered From Palisades At State Line Lookout

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Responders got the body up the cliffs around 12:15 p.m.
Responders got the body up the cliffs around 12:15 p.m. Photo Credit: DAILY VOICE photo

UPDATE: A man jumped more than 400 feet to his death Friday morning from the State Line Lookout in Alpine, responders said.

Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps and The East Bergen Rappel Team recovered the body from the Palisades, directly across from Yonkers, after a perilous 2½-hour operation.

The report came in just before 9:45 a.m.

Marine units initially were summoned but were later dismissed.

Responders got the body up the cliffs around 12:15 p.m.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police said they would have a statement once they'd completed an investigation of the incident and made notifications to the next of kin.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.