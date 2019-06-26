Contact Us
Suicide Try: Man Found In Hackensack River Jumped From Route 46 Bridge, Little Ferry Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
The 47-year-old Palisades Park man jumped from the nearby Route 46 bridge moments before he was pulled from the Hackensack River, authorities said. Photo Credit: Laura Gonzalez (streettotheleft.com)

UPDATE: A 47-year-old Palisades Park man pulled from the Hackensack River in Little Ferry Wednesday morning had jumped from the nearby Route 46 bridge moments earlier in an attempted suicide, authorities said.

"He's expected to live," Detective Sgt. Sgt. Ronald Klein Jr. said. "He's just a little out of it."

Two workers in a Ridgefield Park warehouse spotted the man, who was wearing a t-shirt, underwear, socks and sneakers, Klein said.

He wasn't carrying any ID, the sergeant said.

A Ridgefield Park Fire Department boat pulled the man toward the shore at Gates Road, Klein said.

Little Ferry firefighters then tossed ropes, pulled the boat in and carried the man to safety, he said.

Borough detectives later interviewed him at Hackensack University Medical Center.

