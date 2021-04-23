Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Trio Charged With Helping Bergen Instagram Celeb Kidnap, Terrorize Man Who Trashed Him Online
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Suburban Philly Woman Says She Contracted Herpes From MAC's Mall Makeup Counter

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
MAC Cosmetics
MAC Cosmetics Photo Credit: Hans Olav Lien Wikipedia

A Pennsylvania woman filed a a lawsuit against MAC Cosmetics alleging she contracted ocular herpes from its makeup counter at an area mall in 2019, 6abc reports.

Tammeka Hill was getting her makeup professionally done for an event at the MAC cosmetic counter in the Willow Grove Mall (Montgomery County) in June 2019, but later experienced excruciating eye pain, she told the outlet.

A trip to the emergency room confirmed Hill had contracted herpes on her eye, and she believes she got the virus from  the makeup artist not using disposable brushes, Hill told 6abc.

MAC has denied wrongdoing in Hill's case -- which was reportedly dismissed -- and in a similar case from 2013, which was confidentially resolved.

Click here for the full report by 6abc Action News.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.