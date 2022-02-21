Contact Us
Suburban Philly Fugitive Could Be In NJ: Authorities

Cecilia Levine
Serena Ann Ruckle
Serena Ann Ruckle Photo Credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office

A woman wanted on three warrants out of Suburban Philadelphia could be staying in New Jersey, authorities said.

Serena Ann Ruckle currently has three warrants out for her arrest, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said.

Her last known address is on Franklin Street in Norristown, but she could be somewhere in the Garden State, police said.

She has been charged with two DUIs (her second and third offenses), and a drug act, authorities said.

All tips should be sent to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

