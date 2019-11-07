Student Who Made Saddle Brook School Threat Taken Into Custody

UPDATE: A 17-year-old Saddle Brook High/Middle School senior athlete who posted a threat on Snapchat that included an image of him with a gun was taken into custody by police and suspended from school, Mayor Robert White said Thursday.

Police signed delinquency complaints against the boy -- whose identity wasn't disclosed because he's a minor -- charging him with making terroristic threats, cyber harassment and harassment.

The action follows what the mayor called a "disturbing" Snapchat message that the boy posted on Monday.

The senior, who already was known to police, “posted on social media about decimating the place,” said one of several parents who expressed concern.

Another said the threat was accompanied by a photo of the boy with a gun.

"Immediately upon becoming aware of the disturbing post, police and school officials initiated a joint investigation and determined that, although there was no direct credible threat, extra precautions would be taken to ensure the safety of students and staff," White said Thursday.

Saddle Brook Detective Capt. John A. Zotollo said township police “immediately responded to the home of the student. The grandparents and mother were spoken to at length, as well as the student who made the post.

"No firearms were located in the home."

The mayor noted that a notice was emailed and posted on the Saddle Brook School District website informing parents and residents of the incident."School was in session as planned on Wednesday, November 6th with additional police presence at all district schools, which will continue once school re-opens next Monday," White said.

"The township and school district have a zero tolerance policy against any threats or acts of violence," the mayor emphasized. "The police department and school officials will continue to closely monitor any threats made and hope to find a balance between addressing these threats and maintaining a calm environment for our students.

Zotollo, meanwhile, said: “Whether a threat is credible or not, parents and guardians must always educate and monitor their children regarding their presence on social media, as well as the consequences of posting inappropriate content."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.