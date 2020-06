Rescuers had to retrieve a trio of boaters who got stuck in the low-tide mud in the Hackensack River.

The three got stuck near dusk Tuesday just off River Road in Teaneck.

Teaneck firefighters brought them to shore.

Also responding were firefighters from Hackensack and River Edge, with Bogota firefighters providing coverage in Teaneck.

