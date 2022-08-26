Streets Closed As Crews Battle 2-Alarm Fire At Morris County Veterans Association (PHOTOS)

Streets were closed as fire crews were battling a two-alarm blaze at a veterans association in Morris County, authorities said.

The blaze broke out at 210 Espanong Rd. in Lake Hopatcong shortly before 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the Sparta Township Fire Department.

The address appears on Google as the location of the American Legion U.S. veterans association.

Additional crews were called to the scene following a partial building collapse, initial reports said.

Meanwhile, Espanong Road was closed from Edison Road to Noland Point, police said.

Scroll down to view additional photos from the scene.

