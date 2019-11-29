Street To Be Renamed In Honor Of Slain Hillside Police Officer

A street in Hillside near police headquarters will be renamed in honor of a slain police officer Dec. 14 -- the 40th anniversary of his death in the line of duty.

On Dec. 14, 1979, Patrolman Anthony Lordi Jr., 44, was on assignment at a restaurant when three men entered, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page. The men planned to rob the business.

One of them approached Lordi and asked for the time. When Lordi raised his arm to check his watch, the man pulled a weapon and tried to disarm Lordi. The two struggled and Lordi was fatally shot. He had been with the department for 22 years.

The three suspects were caught and sentenced to life in prison.

During a ceremony on the 14th, Highland Avenue will officially become Patrolman Anthony Lordi Way. Among those expected at the ceremony, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., are his two surviving children and other family members.

