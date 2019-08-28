Stray Cat Strut: Port Authority Officers Rescue Frightened Feline From Lincoln Tunnel

A frightened feline was rescued from the Lincoln Tunnel early Wednesday after being stranded on – where else? – the catwalk.

Port Authority Police Supervisor Maeghan Grant and trainee Christopher Lizotte traveled nearly the length of the tunnel’s center tube following a motorist’s call before finding the cold kitten about 400 feet from the Manhattan exit, authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

The stray was taken to the Lincoln Tunnel’s New York Emergency Garage, where Tunnel & Bridge Agent Christopher Kerrigan provided water and a box for a trip back to the administration building in Weehawken.

The New Jersey Humane Society collected the cat, who may already have a new home to go to – Kerrigan’s – once he’s examined and cleared.

In case you’re wondering, police gave the cat a name.

Check the photos. A clue: Consider where he was found.

