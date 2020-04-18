Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Kayaker Rescued From Water Off Bayonne
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Stranded Jersey Shore Kite Surfer Rescued, Charged With Violating Coronavirus Beach Closure

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Normandy Beach
Normandy Beach Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A kite surfer was rescued from the Atlantic Ocean in Toms River -- and then charged with violating state coronavirus emergency orders, authorities said.

Geoffrey T. Vonderlinden, 51, of Basking Ridge, got stuck about 50 yards from the Normandy Beach Shore on Friday after strong winds and the current kept him from getting back, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Fire department rescue crews and another surfer reached Vonderlinden and all returned to shore safely, he said.

Police issued a summons to Vonderlinden for violating an emergency directive from Gov. Phil Murphy that included a provision banning access to all New Jersey beaches.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.