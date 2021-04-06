Stranded Jersey Shore Jet Skiers Rescued By NJSP Copter, US Coast Guard

New Jersey State Police and staff members from University Hospital rescued three jet skiers who were stranded in a marshy area on the Jersey Shore.

Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau were dispatched to a marsh near the Ocean City Airport around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, when the mother of one called in the situation to police, New Jersey State Police said.

Sergeant First Class Rodney Goodson, of the State Police Point Pleasant Station, was familiar with the area and determined that it would take too long to get an airboat to the location.

The tide had just went out and there was a threat of thunderstorms forecasted for the area.

Goodson knew that if they were not rescued quickly, they could be at risk for hypothermia and become stranded overnight.

That's when Goodson called for the aviation unit.

A short time later, pilot Sgt. Eric Schmitt and co-pilot Trooper I John Steet -- along with flight nurse Rich Harris and flight paramedic Tracy Connellan -- were dispatched to the area.

While en route, the troopers were advised by Operational Dispatch Unit that a U.S. Coast Guard vessel and sea tow vessel were in the area and had visual contact, but were unable to get to the stranded riders.

Schmitt and Steet found the jet skiers approximately 200 feet from the shoreline of the airport.

Due to the high levels of the mud, the victims could not walk to shore -- and the officers knew that had to move quickly.

They quickly lowered the helicopter and maintained a hover just inches from the ground, as Schmitt and Steet navigated to each jet-skier.

Each victim was able to climb directly from their individual jet-skis into the helicopter with the assistance of flight nurse Harris and flight paramedic Connellan.

The victims were transported to the Ocean City Airport, where they were met by medical personnel. They were treated and released.

Sergeant Eric Schmitt, Trooper I John Steet, flight nurse Rich Harris and flight paramedic Tracy Connellan were commended for their lifesaving rescue.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.