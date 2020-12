Heavy winds blew a tree onto a Glen Rock house early Christmas morning.

Firefighters were called to 172 Glen Ave., at approximately 4:!5 a.m.

All occupants were deemed safe but the house reportedly suffered serious damage.

Glen Rock police and fire departments responded, along with the building inspector.

The storm continued to wreak havoc across the state, with major flooding and gusty winds worsening overnight.

