Store Owner From Teaneck Admits Pocketing $750,000 Of Taxpayer Money In Food Voucher Scam

A now-former store owner from Teaneck who was captured after fleeing the country admitted Thursday that he scammed the federal government out of more than $750,000 through a federal food voucher scheme.

Jamil Bader, 60, put a small grocery store that he owned on Clinton Avenue in Newark in another person’s name because he’d been banned from participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) because of similar wrongdoing, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

This time, Bader admitted, he “repeatedly exchanged SNAP benefits for cash and kept a portion of the proceeds for himself,” Carpenito said.

Bader “also admitted fleeing from the United States and obtaining a foreign passport in an effort to avoid these criminal charges,” the U.S. attorney said.

Bader cut a deal with the government in a bid for leniency when he is sentenced on Nov. 7 in U.S. District Court in Newark.

Recipients of SNAP -- formerly known as the Food Stamp Program -- receive an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card, similar to a debit card, with which to make purchases. Every retailer authorized to accept SNAP benefits has an EBT terminal. Food purchases are made by swiping the card at the terminal.

After the customer enters a PIN number, the terminal verifies it, determines whether the customer’s balance covers the proposed transaction and informs the retailer whether the transaction should be authorized or denied.

The amount of the purchase is deducted electronically from the SNAP benefits reserved for the customer and the amount is credited to the retailer’s designated bank account.

Carpenito credited special agents of the United States Department of Agriculture Office of the Inspector General with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn Barnes of his Criminal Division in Newark.

He also thanked the U.S. Marshal’s Service and ICE for their assistance.

