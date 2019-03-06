Stolen Car Found Smashed, Abandoned In Glen Rock

A sedan reported stolen out of Paterson was found smashed and abandoned in Glen Rock at dawn Wednesday.

Both front airbags had deployed on the wrecked 4-door Honda Accord, which authorities said had no keys inside.

Police did find several cellphones in the abandoned car, which was towed from the snow bank where it was found on Waldron Avenue to headquarters to be processed for evidence.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this story.

