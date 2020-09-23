Stockton Motorcyclist, 31, Killed In Route 519 Crash

Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Valerie Musson
Route 519 in Kingwood Township
Route 519 in Kingwood Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A 31-year-old man from Stockton was killed Tuesday evening after he swerved off the road on his motorcycle and hit a utility pole, state police said.

Kyle Gamble was riding a Harley Davidson southbound on Route 519 in Kingwood Township when he crossed over the center line, hit a ditch and got ejected near milepost 8.2 around 5:30 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

Gamble was pronounced dead at the scene, Curry said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and the route was closed for more than two hours after the incident, police said.

