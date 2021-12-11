Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bergen Robbery Trio Severely Beat Man For $600 Sneakers, Authorities Charge
DV Pilot Police & Fire

STILL UNSOLVED: Police Seek Clues Years After Parsippany Business Owner Killed In Own Driveway

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Richard Breitbarth, 48, was shot several times and hit with a blunt instrument in the driveway of his home at 17 Baird Place in Whippany on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1996 between 8:35 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.
Richard Breitbarth, 48, was shot several times and hit with a blunt instrument in the driveway of his home at 17 Baird Place in Whippany on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1996 between 8:35 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said. Photo Credit: Morris County Prosecutor's Office

Investigators continue to search for clues 25 years after a beloved Morris County business owner was shot and killed in his own driveway.

Richard Breitbarth, 48, was shot several times and hit with a blunt instrument in the driveway of his home at 17 Baird Pl. in Whippany on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1996 between 8:35 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Breitbarth was the owner and president of Biophase Systems, Inc., located at 259 New Rd. in Parsippany.

He had just returned from a trip to the grocery store, authorities said.

The case was ruled a homicide, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.