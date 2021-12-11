STILL UNSOLVED: Police Seek Clues Years After Parsippany Business Owner Killed In Own Driveway

Investigators continue to search for clues 25 years after a beloved Morris County business owner was shot and killed in his own driveway.

Richard Breitbarth, 48, was shot several times and hit with a blunt instrument in the driveway of his home at 17 Baird Pl. in Whippany on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1996 between 8:35 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Breitbarth was the owner and president of Biophase Systems, Inc., located at 259 New Rd. in Parsippany.

He had just returned from a trip to the grocery store, authorities said.

The case was ruled a homicide, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

