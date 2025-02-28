STILL UNSOLVED: Police Seek Clues Years After Brutal Homicide Of New Morris County Mom, 28

Investigators continue to search for clues more than 50 years after the brutal killing of a 28-year-old mother in Morris County.

Joyce Coleman was found dead as officers responded to her husband’s call at 245 Bartley Rd. in Washington Township around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, 1970, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Coleman was a young mother, and her baby was found unharmed, the MCPO said.

According to a recent review of the case from AshMysteries, the home was also ransacked, and Coleman’s cause of deal was ruled “multiple blunt injuries to the head, face, and neck.”

Coleman also had post-mortem lacerations on her neck, the report says.

The case was ruled a homicide, and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.