STILL UNSOLVED: Police Seek Clues Decades After Finding Man’s Body On Madison Train Platform

Investigators continue to search for clues nearly four decades after the finding the body of a murdered man on a Madison train platform.

The body of James Wescoe, 34, was found on the train platform by an employee at the Madison Train Station in Madison around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21, 1982, the Morris County Prosecutor’s office said.

Wescoe, of Charnwood Avenue in New Providence, NJ, had been at the Park Tavern in Madison around 12:30 that morning, authorities said.

Wescoe was last seen alive walking alone on Lincoln Avenue around 12:50 a.m.

The case was ruled a homicide, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

