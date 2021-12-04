STILL UNSOLVED: Police Seek Clues 9 Years After Discovery Of Missing Teen’s Body In Parsippany

Investigators continue to search for clues nearly a decade after landscapers found the body of a missing teen in Parsippany.

The body of Greta Tim was found in an isolated area on Sylvan Way in Parsippany on Thursday, April 12, 2012, according to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

Tim was originally reported missing from her Irvington home at 38-40 Breakenridge Terr. on August 1, 2008 — when she was just 14, authorities said.

Investigators believe Tim was killed at another location and her body abandoned in Parsippany, NJ.com reported when the remains were identified.

Anyone with information about Tim is asked to contact the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200, the Parsippany Troy-Hills Police Department at (973) 263-4300 or the Morris County Sheriff’s Office CrimeStoppers Program at (973) 267-2255.

