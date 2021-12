A 48-year-old Staten Island man was found dead in his car on the New Jersey Turnpike, authorities said.

Troopers found Gerald D'Aniello unresponsive in his black sedan parked on the ramp of interchange 7A on the shoulder in Robbinsville around 10:30 Friday, New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. No further information was available.

