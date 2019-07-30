State Troopers, Firefighters, Others Hurt In Chain-Reaction Crash On 280 In West Orange

A number of first responders were injured in a chain-reaction crash on Route 280 in West Orange Tuesday morning.

Three New Jersey State Police troopers, two West Orange police officers and five township firefighters were among several people injured Tuesday morning when a dump truck plowed into an ambulance, sending it crashing into a fire engine, authorities said.

The West Orange police officers and four of the firefighters were treated and released. The fifth firefighter was still hospitalized, a township spokesman said Tuesday night. The spokesman, Joe Fagan, did not know the condition of the hospitalized firefighter.

The crash following the initial accident virtually shut down the roadway for several hours Tuesday, including into the evening rush. The roadway's eastbound side was closed between Exit 8 and Exit 11 and at one point just one lane was opened on the west side of the highway.

Responders were at the scene of a previous collision when the crash involving the dump truck occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. near milepost 9.8, New Jersey State Police said. The first responders who had been injured had been called to the scene of the first accident , authorities said.

The troopers and others were outside of their vehicles when the dump truck apparently slammed into the back of a West Orange fire ambulance, pushing it into the fire truck.

Two of the troopers suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, while the third sustained only minor injuries.

Also damaged were a pair of State Police SUVs, a work van and a passenger vehicle.

Both troopers were conscious when taken to a nearby hospital, the NJSP said, adding that the other victims weren't injured seriously.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the dump truck driver, whose engine burst into flames.

