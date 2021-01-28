State Police: Warren County Man, 55, Killed In Route 80 Crash With Parked Tractor-Trailer

A 55-year-old Hackettstown man was killed in a Wednesday evening crash with a parked tractor-trailer on Route 80 eastbound, state police said.

Walter Pasuco was driving a Hyundai on Route 80 when he crashed into the back of a Volvo tractor-trailer that was parked in the eastbound right shoulder near milepost 40.4 just before 4:15 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

Pasuco was killed in the crash, Curry said.

The right lane of Route 80 east was closed for about four hours, causing moderate traffic congestion, Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation, Curry said. Additional details were not immediately released.

