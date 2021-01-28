Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Costumed Ex-Con Who Sprayed Elizabeth Street With Submachine Gun Fire Gets 10 Years In Fed Pen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police: Warren County Man, 55, Killed In Route 80 Crash With Parked Tractor-Trailer

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 55-year-old Hackettstown man was killed in a Wednesday evening crash with a parked tractor-trailer on Route 80 eastbound, state police said.

Walter Pasuco was driving a Hyundai on Route 80 when he crashed into the back of a Volvo tractor-trailer that was parked in the eastbound right shoulder near milepost 40.4 just before 4:15 p.m., NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told Daily Voice.

Pasuco was killed in the crash, Curry said.

The right lane of Route 80 east was closed for about four hours, causing moderate traffic congestion, Curry said.

The crash remains under investigation, Curry said. Additional details were not immediately released.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.