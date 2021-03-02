Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Storm Scenarios: Will Potential Super Bowl Sunday Nor'easter Move Up Coast Or Farther Inland?
DV Pilot Police & Fire

State Police: Tractor-Trailer Collides With Pickup Truck, SUV On Route 80

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

Several lanes of Route 80 eastbound were temporarily closed following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

The crash — which also involved a Toyota Tundra and a Jeep Grand Cherokee — occurred near milepost 30.4 in Mount Arlington Borough just after 2:25 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Several lanes were partially closed following the crash but had reopened around 3:15 p.m., Goez said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation, Goez said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.