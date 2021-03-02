State Police: Tractor-Trailer Collides With Pickup Truck, SUV On Route 80

Several lanes of Route 80 eastbound were temporarily closed following a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Morris County Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

The crash — which also involved a Toyota Tundra and a Jeep Grand Cherokee — occurred near milepost 30.4 in Mount Arlington Borough just after 2:25 p.m., NJSP Trooper Alejandro Goez told Daily Voice.

Several lanes were partially closed following the crash but had reopened around 3:15 p.m., Goez said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which remains under investigation, Goez said.

